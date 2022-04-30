AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,625

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 3,625 ($46.20) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,551.67.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $24.37 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

