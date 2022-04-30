BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BellRing Brands by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BellRing Brands by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

BRBR opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

