Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 692.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $751.50.

BIO stock opened at $512.06 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $493.37 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

