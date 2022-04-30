BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $147.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wedbush from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.79.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.