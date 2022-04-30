BMO Capital Markets Increases Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $44.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHEF. CL King increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.98 and a beta of 2.25. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

