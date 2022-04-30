Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $263.00 by UBS Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $263.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BA. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

BA stock opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.76. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

