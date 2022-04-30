Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.58 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

