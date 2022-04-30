Brokers Set Expectations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $10.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.87. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 316,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after buying an additional 59,686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

