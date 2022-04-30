Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,064 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 13.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 27.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

