Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.