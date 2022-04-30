Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,029 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 513,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 257,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $49.86 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.39 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.