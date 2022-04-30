Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,582 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

