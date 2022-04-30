Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,837 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nordstrom by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $25.70 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

