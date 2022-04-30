Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $100.60 on Friday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.20.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

