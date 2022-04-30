Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,182 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

