Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,365 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

