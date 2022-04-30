Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,125 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,076,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,241,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,420,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,184,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

