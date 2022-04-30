Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,157 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

