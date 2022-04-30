Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the period.

Shares of BCX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

