Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

IPO opened at $35.59 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

