Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

