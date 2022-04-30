Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $48.85 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

