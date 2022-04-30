Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNRG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.61. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $112.87.

