Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Stride worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 577,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 80.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300,294 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,283,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

