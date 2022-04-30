Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

