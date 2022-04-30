Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

