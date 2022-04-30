Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Synalloy worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synalloy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Synalloy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

