Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MHF opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

