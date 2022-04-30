Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 124.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXB opened at $77.87 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.