Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $885,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.83. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

