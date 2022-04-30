Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $892,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.13. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

