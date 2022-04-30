Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $912,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 221.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

NYSE:WU opened at $16.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

