Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $936,000 Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.47%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

