Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,503,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 40.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

RKT stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 243,700 shares of company stock worth $2,339,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

