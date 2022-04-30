Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $984,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.41 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

