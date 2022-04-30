Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,408,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Watsco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $266.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.