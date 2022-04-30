Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,262,000 after purchasing an additional 165,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,709,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,351,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,050,000 after buying an additional 99,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after buying an additional 1,220,492 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,193,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $56.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.