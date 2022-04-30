Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $915,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

