Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USMC opened at $39.43 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

