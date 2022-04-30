Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,672 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 4.04% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVLU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 1,804.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

DVLU opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

