Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,722 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

