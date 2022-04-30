Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,094 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 183.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.06%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

