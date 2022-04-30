Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,917 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,634,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $98,746.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,609.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,124 in the last three months.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.