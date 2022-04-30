Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,965,000 after purchasing an additional 381,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,329 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

