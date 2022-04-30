Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period.

FFC opened at $18.24 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

