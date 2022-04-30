Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSW opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average is $156.04. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

