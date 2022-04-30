Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth about $953,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ERTH opened at $54.67 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53.

