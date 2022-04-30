Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

