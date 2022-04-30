Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in US Foods by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE USFD opened at $37.62 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

