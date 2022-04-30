Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,020 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.71% of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DURA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period.

DURA opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

